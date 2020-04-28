Boston Herald Notices
More Obituaries for Alfred Iannacone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Joseph "Fred" Iannacone Jr.

Alfred Joseph "Fred" Iannacone Jr. Notice
78, of Arlington, Massachusetts died Monday, April 20th, at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center of COVID19. Fred was the son of the late Alfred & Mary (Rizzi) Iannacone, beloved brother to the late Carole Walsh, John Iannacone & Gerald Iannacone; & longtime partner of the late Diane Malone. Fred was a 1959 graduate of Medford High School. He became a barber & operated the iconic "Central Barber Shop" on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, serving local college students, faculty, & community members for over fifty plus years. Fred was an avid Boston sports fan.

Fred is survived by his children Rhonda Landers, Steven Iannacone, Risa Votano & Tara Sujko; their respective spouses, Frank Landers, Christine Iannacone, Sal Votano & Michael Blain; beloved grandchildren, Rachelle (Votano), Rhea (Votano), Nathaniel (Landers), Nico (Iannacone), Shae (Votano), Christiano (Iannacone), Regan (Landers), Brayden (Blain), Griffin (Blain) and Lochlan (Sujko-Blain); nieces and nephew, Debbie (Skillman), Donna (Walsh), Diane (Walsh), Gerald (Iannacone) & Susan (Iannacone); beloved sisters-in-law Ann Marie (Iannacone) & Charlotte (Iannacone) & many cousins & dear friends. Due to the current health emergency, the family held a private service on April 23rd. Fred will be entombed at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's name to: Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805, support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive). To send a message of condolence www.spadaforafuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Alfred "Fred" Joseph Jr. IANNACONE
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
