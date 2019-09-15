|
February 8, 1953 – January 10, 2019
Alfred Lewis Beasley, was lovingly called "Strawberry", because of the many freckles covering his face. He was the oldest of four children, born to the late Frances Caroline Weisman on February 8, 1953. Alfred was raised by his maternal grandmother, Lena Beasley until Frances, later met and married John A. Harris, gaining two sisters, Amani (Jonita), Shareen and younger brother Shawn.
He died amongst family peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday evening, September 10th.
Preceding Alfred in death are his Step-Father, Mother, Father, 'House', and his son Alfred Beasley, Jr.
Alfred leaves to mourn his siblings Amani (Khalfani) Senghor, Shareen (Kenneth) Simms and Shawn Harris. Children: Jamaal, Jonathan and Jamie. Grand-daughter(s) Jamara Gibbons and Rain Qualls. Nephews and Nieces, A host of relatives and many friends.
There will be a Viewing on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock at New Hope Baptist Church, 1442 River St., Hyde Park.
Interment: Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston MA.
