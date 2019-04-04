|
age 82, of Wilmington, passed away on April 1, 2019. Alfred was born on March 9, 1937. He was a hard-working man, working up until the day he was called back to his wife, Renzel and his parents, Alfred and Susan.Alfred grew up in East Boston until his parents moved to Lexington, where he attended high school. He started working on Draglines with his father right out of high school while taking college courses at night. He also entered the Air Force, where he got the opportunity to see much of Europe and Africa.After the Air Force, Alfred focused his time on working in the family business, A. Rongone & Sons, with his father and brother, Edward. For years, he worked side by side with his father learning all he could about Draglines and he loved every minute of it.For more than 60 years, he has been all over Massachusetts, parts of New Hampshire and Rhode Island running Draglines and doing what he loved. He met many people and was an unforgettable guy, he will live on in the hearts and memories of so many.He is survived by his son Allen Rongone, son Wayne Rongone, daughter April Hunt, daughter Angela Merrill and her husband E.J., and son Nicholas Rongone and his wife Marcia. His four grandchildren, Sofia, Anthony, Avery and Lylah. His nieces Carol Carbutt and Anne McCormack and their families, and his sister-in-law, Ave Rongone. His Great-nieces HaleySue and Sariah. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity and strong work ethic. Rest easy, Big Al.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Sunday, April 7th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Alfred’s name may be made to the Chester Police Benevolent Assoc., 84 Chester St., Chester, NH 03036 or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.978-658-4744www.nicholsfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alfred-n-rongone
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 4, 2019