|
|
Retired Malden Police Dept., of Malden & Portland, ME, May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years to Toni (Navarro) Macy. Son of the late Algert & Mary (O’Brien) Macy. Loving father of Farrah Macy of Lighthouse Point, FL & Al Macy of Wakefield. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., Malden on Tuesday May 21st at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/algert-j-al-macy
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2019