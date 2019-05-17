Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
297 Main St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Algert MACY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Algert J. â€œAlâ€ MACY

Notice Condolences Flowers

Algert J. â€œAlâ€ MACY Notice
Retired Malden Police Dept., of Malden & Portland, ME, May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years to Toni (Navarro) Macy. Son of the late Algert & Mary (O’Brien) Macy. Loving father of Farrah Macy of Lighthouse Point, FL & Al Macy of Wakefield. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., Malden on Tuesday May 21st at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/algert-j-al-macy
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now