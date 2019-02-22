Boston Herald Notices
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-0920
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Family Church
403 Union Street
Rockland, MA
View Map
Alice A. Fitzgerald Notice
ROCKLAND - 75 of Rockland, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Charlestown on November 3, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Catherine Jackson. She was the wife of the late James Fitzgerald. Alice is survived by her children Christine Ostrander of Kentucky, Kathleen Lehan and her husband Jack of Rockland, and the late Ann Marie Brundige. She was the sister of Joseph Jackson, the late Florence Houlihan, the late Francis Jackson, and the late Marguerite Geary. Alice is survived by her grandchildren Timothy Ostrander, Jacqueline Ostrander, Natalie Dickerson, Paul Brundige, Jenna Lehan, James Lehan, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Alice is also survived by her companion Maynard Dube of Weymouth.Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water Street, Rockland, on Sunday from 4-6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 9 AM at Holy Family Church, 403 Union Street, Rockland. Burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-a-fitzgerald
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
