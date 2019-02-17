|
avola Alice Avola was born on September 21, 1936, in Boston, MA. She left this earth on February 7, 2019, while residing in Timberlake, NC, with her husband of 67 years, F. Robert “Bob” Avola. Alice met Bob in East Boston and they were married in 1952. They then moved to Saugus, MA, where they ran a music store, Saugus Music Town, and raised four children. In 1978 Alice and Bob said goodbye to snow and moved the family to Naples, FL. While enjoying many years in the sun, Alice and Bob had an opportunity to build a business together named B&A Cleaning. Alice assisted her husband with this business for over 35 years. In 1992 they moved to North Carolina to be closer to their children. Alice spent 27 years enjoying the beautiful mountains, beaches, and people of North Carolina. Everyone who knew Alice knows she enjoyed shopping, entertaining and cooking for friends and family, and most importantly Alice enjoyed teaching others about Jehovah and his promises for our future. Alice dedicated her life to this work and spent many years in service with her most beloved friends. Alice is survived by her husband, Bob, her children, Robert and wife, Lisa Avola, of Meredith, NH, Gina and husband, Robert Brewer, of Hillsborough, NC, Jodi and husband, Robert Gemmer, of Greenville, TN, her grandchildren, Brittany Avola & Alyssa Brewer and one brother, Edward Roche, of Chesapeake, VA. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Cathy Avola, of Naples, FL, and nephews and nieces, Ron Avola, Robert Avola, and Kimberly Whitcomb, also of Naples, FL. Alice is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Glenn Avola. In addition to her family, Alice leaves behind many true friends whose lives she impacted throughout her life and were very dear to her. We hope you will join us in looking forward to the promise Jehovah made in John 5:28, 29, when he said: “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out.” Alice knew this scripture to be a true promise from Jehovah and she now resides in his memory. We look forward to the time in the very near future when Jehovah’s promise is fulfilled and we are with Alice again.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019