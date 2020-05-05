OF So. Boston April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Also lovingly survived by her nephew of New Hampshire & nieces Ellen DiMartino & Claire Merchant. Loving sister of the late Annette Doherty, Josephine McDaniel & Barbara DiMartino. Also lovingly survived by her dear friend Denise Murphy & numerous nieces & nephews. Due to the Covid-19 funeral services will be private. For online guestbook Casperfuneralservices.com.
View the online memorial for ALICE B. TALALAS
View the online memorial for ALICE B. TALALAS
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.