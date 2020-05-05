Alice B. Talalas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OF So. Boston April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Also lovingly survived by her nephew of New Hampshire & nieces Ellen DiMartino & Claire Merchant. Loving sister of the late Annette Doherty, Josephine McDaniel & Barbara DiMartino. Also lovingly survived by her dear friend Denise Murphy & numerous nieces & nephews. Due to the Covid-19 funeral services will be private. For online guestbook Casperfuneralservices.com.





View the online memorial for ALICE B. TALALAS

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved