of South Boston passed away on January 30, 2020. Loving wife of the late Edward "Buddy" Norton. Devoted mother to Edward Norton Jr., Joyce Donovan and Robert Norton. Devoted sister of Doris McFarland of Falmouth, and the late Gerard Driscoll, and Fred Driscoll of Pembroke. Alice leaves behind six grandchildren Edward Norton, Martin Donovan, Renee Norton, Zachary Norton, Steven Donovan, and Peter Norton. Three Great-grandchildren Joseph Norton, Desmond Donovan and Savanah Donovan. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Sunday February 2nd from 1-4pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Monday February 3rd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree.
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020