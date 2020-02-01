Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice E. (Driscoll) Norton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice E. (Driscoll) Norton Notice
of South Boston passed away on January 30, 2020. Loving wife of the late Edward "Buddy" Norton. Devoted mother to Edward Norton Jr., Joyce Donovan and Robert Norton. Devoted sister of Doris McFarland of Falmouth, and the late Gerard Driscoll, and Fred Driscoll of Pembroke. Alice leaves behind six grandchildren Edward Norton, Martin Donovan, Renee Norton, Zachary Norton, Steven Donovan, and Peter Norton. Three Great-grandchildren Joseph Norton, Desmond Donovan and Savanah Donovan. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Sunday February 2nd from 1-4pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Monday February 3rd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree.



View the online memorial for Alice E. (Driscoll) Norton
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -