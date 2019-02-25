Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice SARCHIONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice SARCHIONI

Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers

Alice SARCHIONI Notice
"Allie" of Cambridge, February 21. Daughter of the late Albert and Catherine (O’Brien). Beloved sister of Albert and his wife Elaine, Benny and his wife Eileen, Robert, William, the late Barbara Elderd, Catherine Furtado, Richard, John, Michael and Ann Marie Sarchioni Lovingly survived by 16 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great niece. Dear friend of Nancy Ray. Visiting Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Thursday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-sarchioni
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now