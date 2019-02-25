|
"Allie" of Cambridge, February 21. Daughter of the late Albert and Catherine (O’Brien). Beloved sister of Albert and his wife Elaine, Benny and his wife Eileen, Robert, William, the late Barbara Elderd, Catherine Furtado, Richard, John, Michael and Ann Marie Sarchioni Lovingly survived by 16 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great niece. Dear friend of Nancy Ray. Visiting Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Thursday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-sarchioni
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2019