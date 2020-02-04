Boston Herald Notices
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
West Bridgewater., MA
View Map
Allen R. Hart Sr. Notice
age 80, of Norton, formerly of Brockton, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara F. (Grindall) Hart. Devoted father of Allen R. Hart, Jr. of Mansfield, Christine M. McElhinney of West Bridgewater, Brian C. Hart of East Taunton and Karen E. Hart of Norton.

His funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 6th from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
