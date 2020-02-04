|
|
age 80, of Norton, formerly of Brockton, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara F. (Grindall) Hart. Devoted father of Allen R. Hart, Jr. of Mansfield, Christine M. McElhinney of West Bridgewater, Brian C. Hart of East Taunton and Karen E. Hart of Norton.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 6th from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 4, 2020