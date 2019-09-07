Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Teahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma P. (Greene) Teahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma P. (Greene) Teahan Notice
Of Brookline on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Teahan. Loving mother of John M. Teahan and his companion Sonja Dahlberg of Brookline, Daniel P. Teahan and his wife Amy of Dedham and Robert S. Teahan and his wife Maureen of West Roxbury. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer E., Aidan J., Emmet F., Maggie R., Colin J., Sean P. and Emily P. Teahan. Dear sister of the late Priscilla Greene. Admired sister in law of Mary Flannery and her husband Pat of Somerville. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Monday at 10:00 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 – 6:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org.



View the online memorial for Alma P. (Greene) TEAHAN
Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now