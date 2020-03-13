|
|
passed away on March 11, 2020 following a battle with dementia. He was 86 years old. Born and raised in Hyde Park, the son of Andrew and Anna (Quezel) Bonanno, he was a long-time resident of Canton for the last 40 years. He was the beloved husband of Margaret DeYesso Bonanno, married for 62 years. Devoted father of Andrew Bonanno and wife Sharon, his daughter Ann Marie, his son Louix, and his son Anthony and wife Susan. Proud grandfather of six grandchildren, he also leaves behind his brother Andrew "Joe" Bonanno,his cousin Anthony and many good friends.Mr. Bonanno served in the United States Army during the Korean War in a mountaineering unit and was the founder of Technical Aid Corporation in 1969, later known as TAC Worldwide. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Milton Hoosic Club. Ambrose loved the ocean and entertained his family and friends on his boat. In his lifetime he was known for his big heart, fierce loyalty and quiet generosity. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton, Saturday March 14th at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. . Arrangements by the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., Canton, MA.
View the online memorial for Ambrose ("Amby") Hugo Bonanno
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2020