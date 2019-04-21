Boston Herald Notices
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
41, of Revere, passed away on April 16, 2019. Cherished son of Ambrogio and Jane (Stanley) Pascucci. Dear brother of Carlo Pascucci. Adored nephew of Lynn Routher and her husband Rudy, Carmelina Padovani and her husband Walter, Antonio Guitno, and Carlo and Francesca Pascucci. Also survived by many loving cousins. Family and friends will honor Ambrose’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Monday April 22nd from 9:00am to 10:30am, followed by a service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Ambrose was a member of the Laborers Union Local 22. For guest book and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home REVERE- 1-800-252-1127 http://www.lastingmemories.com/ambrose-r-pascucci
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
