Of Revere, April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Caporale. Loving sister of Anne Burns, Gloria Hudson, Romeo DiGiantommaso, & the late Mary Steed, Helen Gaetani, Concetta O'Malley, Teresa Bailey, Louise Spadafora, Edward, John, Thomas, Frank, & Alfred DiGiantommaso. She is also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. In accordance with the Department of Public Health and restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, private services will be held for the immediate family on Friday April 10th. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To send a message of condolence visit www.spadaforafuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 8, 2020