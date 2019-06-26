Boston Herald Notices
Amy (Shoolman) Gordon

Amy (Shoolman) Gordon Notice
age 61, of Acton, formerly of Newton, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. For 30 years, beloved wife of George Evans Gordon. Loving mother of Matthew Gordon & his wife Kristen, and Zachary and Margot Gordon. Ecstatic grandmother of Ezra Theodore Gordon and the late Theodore Alan Gordon. Devoted daughter of the late Barbara (Perlmutter) and Alan R. Shoolman and daughter-in-law of the late Charlotte (Evans) Gordon. Best friend and sister of Nina Shoolman Capeles & her late husband Joe, and Jennifer Shoolman Davis & her husband Luke. Dear sister-in-law of Sally Shea and Bill Gordon. Fond aunt to her nieces and nephews and their families. Adored niece to her aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Avenue, Boston (parking available on the Riverway) on Thursday, June 27 at 10:30am. Memorial observance to be announced at the service.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Barbara Shoolman Scholarship Fund, c/o Brimmer and May School, 69 Middlesex Road, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 or Alan Shoolman Library Fund, c/o Franciscan Children's, 30 Warren Street, Boston, MA 02135.

Published in Boston Herald on June 26, 2019
