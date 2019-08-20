|
|
33, of Somerville and formerly of Haverhill. Cherished daughter of Margaret E. Davenport of Haverhill and James A. Scafidi of North Port, FL, loving sister of Sarah Scafidi of Somerville, beloved stepdaughter of Anne Scafidi of North Port, FL, devoted stepsister of Brian Stephens and his wife Veronica of Marbelhead, Sheryl Burke and her husband Jim of Biddeford, ME, niece and cousin to many. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, at 2:00 in West Church, 767 Broadway, Haverhill. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Haverhill & Bradford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to givesendgo.com and search Scafidi family. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 20, 2019