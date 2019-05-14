Boston Herald Notices
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Of Attleboro, formerly of Brighton, May 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of Maurice and Mabel (Eddins) Alves. Devoted mother of Gregory Thomas of PA, Tarsha Paige of GA, Aaron Thomas of MS, and Donald Thomas of RI. Dear sister of Maurice, Denise, & Fidel Alves, Sandra Gikunoo, Dorothea White, and the late Bobby Alves. Loving grandmother of Aaliyah, Christopher, Jordan, Jorey, Gerald, Jennifer, Mousa, Gregory, Jr., Donovan, Xavier, and Adrianna. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courhouse) BRIGHTON, Saturday, May 18th from 12:30 – 1:30pm. Followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/andrea-l-alves-thomas
Published in Boston Herald on May 14, 2019
