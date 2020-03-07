|
|
age 85, of West Roxbury passed away on March 4, 2020 with his family by his side. Loving son of the late Andrew C. Fiore, Sr. and Matilda (Carpinella) Fiore. Beloved companion of the late Angelina (Iantosca) Doherty.
Cherished grandfather of Michelle Doherty Gruosi. Proud great-grandfather "Grampie" of Diamante, Taylor and Harrison. Survived by daughter-in-law Betsy Doherty and predeceased by John F. Doherty, and his sisters Corinne Purbrick, and Marie Ramsdell.
Mr. Fiore, known as Andy, served in the Army from 1954-1956 with honorable discharge from the service. He was a proud US Veteran well known and loved by his many outstanding caregivers at The West Roxbury & Jamaica Plain V.A.
Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy, Roslindale followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM at St Theresa-Avila Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andy may be made to Woodfords Family Services 15 Saunders Way #900 Westbrook, Maine 04092.
Burial will be in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 7, 2020