Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
“Rusty” of Norwood passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 21, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Dottie M. (LePage) O’Connell. Devoted father of Jill O. DeCarteret and her husband Ken of Plainville. Loving brother of Mary Ann O’Connell of Norwood. Cherished Grumpy of Ty DeCarteret. Also survived by nieces and nephews, the late Deborah Bennett and her children Marlene and Matthew of Edgewater Fl.; David, Catherine, Caroline and Emily Stella of Orlando Fl. He is also preceded by his sister-in-law Lorraine Stella of Daytona Fl and his parents the late Andrew J. Sr. and Marie (Burns) O’Connell. Rusty was a man of simple pleasures, folk music, good food and his family made him smile. In his younger years he enjoyed a beer with friends at the Norwood Elks. As a devoted father he enjoyed coaching his daughter in Soccer. Rusty was a bit of a Sketch Artist and loved sharing his skills with his grandson. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 10am-12noon at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St.Norwood. Following the visitation there will be a funeral home service Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12noon. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. US Navy Vietnam Veteran.www.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.comFAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482 http://www.lastingmemories.com/andrew-j-oconnell-jr
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
