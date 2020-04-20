|
96, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on April, 18, 2020. He was born on March 17th, 1924 in County Wicklow Ireland to the late Leonard and Isabella (Daly) Johnston.
Harry was a proud World War II veteran. He then spent much of his life as a truck driver and member of Teamsters Local 25. After retirement he was committed to enriching the North Cambridge Community through his extensive involvement in the neighborhood crime task force.
Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Dorothea "Dot" (MacDonald) Johnston and his loving children; Kathleen "Kathy" Pence of Indiana, Leonard "Chuck" Johnston of Cambridge, Deborah "Debbie" Delaney and her husband John of Natick, and daughter-in-law Carol O'Neill of Brockton. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas "Kevin" O'Neill and his son-in-law Joseph D. Pence. Harry was a devoted grandfather to his seven grandchildren Christine, Amy, Shannon, Sean, Paul, Melissa and Katlyn and a beloved "Papa" to his 10 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at Bourne National Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, once Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted. Service arrangements entrusted to Keefe Funeral Homes, 2175 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, Ma 02140
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 20, 2020