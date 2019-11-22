|
|
was born in Milan, Georgia on Saturday, February 6, 1943, to his doting parents, Andrew and Woma-Mae.
He met and fell in love with Arfrancis Brown in 1962 after meeting her at Central High School in McRae, Georgia. They wed on Saturday, November 28, 1964.
Andrew began to build his family with his lifelong love, Arfrancis. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Andrea. Shortly after her birth they welcomed a second daughter, Lisa, and the birth of his son, Andrew Lexington Francis Swain.
His greatest and most revered achievement was being a committed and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather to his only grandchild, Malik Swain Portis (Lisa).
Andrew is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings. He is survived by his wife, his children, his grandson, his brother, Cleveland Swain, his godsons, Lamar Capehart and Cedric Carter, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
There will be a Viewing on Monday November 25, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave. Milton, MA 02186.
Interment: Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston
rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Andrew, Swain Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 22, 2019