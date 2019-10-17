|
age 90 of Boston's North End passed away on October 13, 2019 after a courageous two years battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Domenico and Maria (Morelli) Solomita. Loving wife of 52 years to the late Luigi Cogliani. Adored mother of Saverio Cogliani and his wife Christiane, Anthony Cogliani and Domenic Cogliani, all of the North End. Cherished grandmother of Angela Cogliani of Billerica. Dear sister of the late Antonio, Americo and Mario Solomita. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with entombment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Donations in Angelina's memory may be made to: St. Leonard Church Restoration Fund. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 17, 2019