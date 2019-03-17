Boston Herald Notices
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Angelina Muccioli
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave
Wilmington, MA
Angelina M. (Quintal) Muccioli


Of Wilmington formerly of Somerville March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Muccioli. Loving sister of Isabelle Quintal of Somerville and the late Ida Torres, John Quintal and Mary Muccioli. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, Tuesday morning at 10am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
