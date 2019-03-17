|
|
Of Wilmington formerly of Somerville March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Muccioli. Loving sister of Isabelle Quintal of Somerville and the late Ida Torres, John Quintal and Mary Muccioli. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, Tuesday morning at 10am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/angelina-m-muccioli-quintal
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 17, 2019