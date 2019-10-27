Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo D'Amore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo D'Amore


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo D'Amore Notice
of Revere on October 24, 2019 at the age of 90 surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Montefalcione, Italy on January 5, 1929 to the late Federico D'Amore and Concetta (Barberia). Beloved husband of 63 years to Fiorenza (Rizzo) D'Amore. Devoted father of Elisa D'Amore and her fiancé Mario D'Ambrosio, Federico D'Amore and his wife Nancy, and Diana D'Amore. Adored grandfather of Frank D'Amore, Matthew D'Amore, and Michael Roman D'Amore. Dear brother of Giovanna and her husband Romano of Italy, Esterina and her husband Sabino of Italy, Erminio D'Amore of Italy, Nina D'Amore of England, and the late Antonio D'Amore, Massimo D'Amore, and Isida D'Amore. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Angelo was proud to have served his native country in the Italian Military as a Naval Officer. He went on to become a Police Officer in Italy before working as an Italian Customs Officer in which he spoke fondly about. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Mausoleum. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home



View the online memorial for Angelo D'Amore
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now