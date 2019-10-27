|
of Revere on October 24, 2019 at the age of 90 surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Montefalcione, Italy on January 5, 1929 to the late Federico D'Amore and Concetta (Barberia). Beloved husband of 63 years to Fiorenza (Rizzo) D'Amore. Devoted father of Elisa D'Amore and her fiancé Mario D'Ambrosio, Federico D'Amore and his wife Nancy, and Diana D'Amore. Adored grandfather of Frank D'Amore, Matthew D'Amore, and Michael Roman D'Amore. Dear brother of Giovanna and her husband Romano of Italy, Esterina and her husband Sabino of Italy, Erminio D'Amore of Italy, Nina D'Amore of England, and the late Antonio D'Amore, Massimo D'Amore, and Isida D'Amore. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Angelo was proud to have served his native country in the Italian Military as a Naval Officer. He went on to become a Police Officer in Italy before working as an Italian Customs Officer in which he spoke fondly about. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Mausoleum. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.
