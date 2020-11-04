1/1
Angelo DiGirolamo
Angelo, of Boston's North End, passed away on Sunday, November 1st, after a short illness. He was 89. Born in Marsala, Sicily, he was the son of the late Biagio and Paola (Rallo) DiGirolamo. He is survived by his beloved wife Providenza (Firicano) DiGirolamo whom he was married to for 66 years. He is survived by his son Biagio DiGirolamo of Everett, and Joseph DiGirolamo of Everett, his beloved grandchildren Nick DiGirolamo of Nashua, NH, Diana DiGirolamo-Segool and her husband Brian, of Burlington, Daniel DiGirolamo and his wife Danielle, of Burlington, Jenna DiGirolamo Hull and her husband Scott, of Carlisle, and great grandchildren Dominic, Isabella, Jake, Emma, Aiden and Julian.

Funeral services will be private. A Catholic Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Angelo's honor to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Brain Oncology Unit, giving.massgeneral.org.

To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
