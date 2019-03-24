|
Of Medford March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Casey Sr. Loving mother of James T. Casey of Nashua, NH and John F. Casey Jr. of Medford. Daughter of the late James and Katherine Theodore. Sister of the late Elizabeth Drury and Barbara Hickey. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Katie, Brigid and John Casey. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning from 9-10am followed by a Funeral Home Service at 10 o’clock. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ann-j-theodore-casey
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 24, 2019