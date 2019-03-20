|
daughter of Lester and Hattie Mae (Stanley) Ward born on February 22, 1931 in Tarboro, North Carolina departed this life on March 14, 2019.
She united in Holy Matrimony with Harold Linden "Jack" Jenkins, Jr. on November 15, 1954 in Bethel, N.C. Ann brought to this union one daughter and three more girls were born to them. The youngest was born in Boston. Ann's biggest joy in life was her family and she loved having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit!
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Harold "Jack" Jenkins, Jr. and siblings Rosetta Anderson, Edna Bryant, Lester, Jr. and Charlie Ward and in-laws: Barbara Jean Taft, Raymond, Frederick and James Jenkins.
The life and memory of our loved one shall long be remembered by her children: Barbara Ward-Moody (Eugene); Deborah Jenkins, Renae Jenkins, and Sharon Toni Jenkins. Her grandchildren: Shakinah Sequea (Shaun) & Brian Terrell Jenkins & great-grandchildren: Leilana, Justin and Adrianna Sequea, nephew, Kelvin Anderson, and niece, Sharon Davis. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law: Beatrice Willis; Ruth Burnett; Brenda Terrell; Joan Willis; brother-in-law: Jesse Jenkins (Jeanette) and many relatives and friends including Mrs. Sheila Williams and family and Eva Webb & family.
There will be a Viewing on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan , MA 02126.
Interment: Oak Lawn Cemetery
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 20, 2019