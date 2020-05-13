Ann M. Quinn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 53, of Dorchester, passed away on May 10, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Beloved daughter of the late Charles W. & Marguerite E. Quinn. Loving mother of Seamus Cooke of Norwood, Patrick Cooke of Dorchester, and Billy & Ryan Donovan of Taunton. Cherished sister of Janet Quinn, and Billy Quinn, both of Florida. Ann is also survived by her aunt Millie Beaton of Maryland, as well as her niece, nephews, and many cousins. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will remain private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



View the online memorial for Ann M. QUINN

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved