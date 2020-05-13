age 53, of Dorchester, passed away on May 10, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Beloved daughter of the late Charles W. & Marguerite E. Quinn. Loving mother of Seamus Cooke of Norwood, Patrick Cooke of Dorchester, and Billy & Ryan Donovan of Taunton. Cherished sister of Janet Quinn, and Billy Quinn, both of Florida. Ann is also survived by her aunt Millie Beaton of Maryland, as well as her niece, nephews, and many cousins. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will remain private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in Boston Herald on May 13, 2020.