Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna (Cavaleri) Horne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna (Cavaleri) Horne Notice
of East Boston, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland "Steve" Horne. Dear sister of Lucy "Babes" Clifford of Winthrop, and the late Josephine, Tina, Gina, Joseph, Louis, Salvatore, and Frank. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Anna's life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) East Boston, on Thursday, December 12, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Friday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Parish, East Boston, for a funeral Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Anna being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Anna was a life long parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in East Boston. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com



View the online memorial for Anna, (Cavaleri) Horne
Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -