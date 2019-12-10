|
|
of East Boston, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland "Steve" Horne. Dear sister of Lucy "Babes" Clifford of Winthrop, and the late Josephine, Tina, Gina, Joseph, Louis, Salvatore, and Frank. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Anna's life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) East Boston, on Thursday, December 12, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Friday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Parish, East Boston, for a funeral Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Anna being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Anna was a life long parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in East Boston. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com
View the online memorial for Anna, (Cavaleri) Horne
Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019