March 15, 2020 of East Falmouth formerly of Roslindale. Beloved sister and best friend of Janice M. Kazar of Falmouth. Daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Samuel) Kazar. Survived by cousins and friends and her beloved feline friends Scooter and Shayna. Anna loved birds and flowers. Recently she retired and was a long-time employee of the Boston City Election Department. Services will be private. Donations in Anna's memory may be made to; People for Cats, PO Box 422, W. Falmouth, MA 02574 or [email protected]
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 18, 2020