Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172

Anna L. Kazar


1944 - 2020
Anna L. Kazar Notice
March 15, 2020 of East Falmouth formerly of Roslindale. Beloved sister and best friend of Janice M. Kazar of Falmouth. Daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Samuel) Kazar. Survived by cousins and friends and her beloved feline friends Scooter and Shayna. Anna loved birds and flowers. Recently she retired and was a long-time employee of the Boston City Election Department. Services will be private. Donations in Anna's memory may be made to; People for Cats, PO Box 422, W. Falmouth, MA 02574 or [email protected]

For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Anna L., Kazar
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
