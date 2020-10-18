of Dedham, Oct 9. Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. "Pete" Peterson and mother of the late Arthur W. Peterson II. "Weeze" is survived by her son, Kenneth E. Peterson, and his spouse John Wozney, of Hudson; her daughter, Carol A. Geary, and her husband Bill, of Foxboro; three grandchildren, Nathan, Kristin, and Amanda; and 5 great grandchildren. Services and interment in Brookdale Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook please visit funeral home website at www.folsomfuneral.com View the online memorial for Anna L. (Loeffler) Peterson