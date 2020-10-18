1/1
Anna L. (Loeffler) Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Dedham, Oct 9. Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. "Pete" Peterson and mother of the late Arthur W. Peterson II. "Weeze" is survived by her son, Kenneth E. Peterson, and his spouse John Wozney, of Hudson; her daughter, Carol A. Geary, and her husband Bill, of Foxboro; three grandchildren, Nathan, Kristin, and Amanda; and 5 great grandchildren. Services and interment in Brookdale Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook please visit funeral home website at www.folsomfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Anna L. (Loeffler) Peterson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Carol, I'm so sorry for your loss.
for you and your family.
Ellen McCauley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved