of Boston formerly of West Roxbury passed away on November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James P. Lemonias and the late Ernest G. Keliher. Devoted mother of Diane, Jim, John and his fiance Nora, and Cynthia Keliher, all of Boston. Loving stepmother of Peter and Debbie Lemonias of Hingham, and Sandra Lemonias of Braintree. Proud "yia yia" of Jenna and James Lemonias and Caitlin, Jacqueline and Meghan Keliher.
Dear sister of the late Persa Papageorge, Eleni Morou, and Irene and Damon Bakas. Cherished aunt "nana" of Tina and Chris Russo, and Donna and Janet Bakas.
Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St. West Roxbury on Monday, December 2nd from 4-8pm. Funeral Service at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England 514 Parker St. (Parker and Ruggles) on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11am. (Please go directly to the church, there will be parking attendants in the lot to the right of the church). Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in the St. James Section of St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anna's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the Philoptochos Society 162 Goddard Ave. Brookline, MA 02445.
Born on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Anna immigrated in August of 1946 to the United States. She graduated from Girls High School, Boston in 1949 and from Mass College of Pharmacy in 1953. She was a proud pharmacist, a passionate Red Sox fan, and fabulous Greek chef. Anna devoted her life to the Cathedral, her beloved family and her community of friends.
Our special thanks to her Springhouse Community and to Dr. Pappas and the tremendous MGH professionals.
A life well lived, a life well served.
Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019