Anna Mary "AnnaMay" (Mitchell) Norton


1939 - 2019
Anna Mary "AnnaMay" (Mitchell) Norton Notice
of Chelsea, earned her angel wings on December 10, 2019 at age 80. Beloved wife of Robert H. "Homer" Norton, Sr. of Everett. Devoted mother of Robert H. Norton, Jr. and his wife Amy of Cape Neddick, ME, Amy Pendleton and her husband Everett of Medford, MA. Daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Marsh) Mitchell. Lovingly survived by her god-daughter Catherine Fagan and her husband Vincent of Medford, MA. Her grandchildren Connor J. Norton, US Army Sgt, Cameron T. Norton, Anna G. Pendleton and bonus, grand-daughter, Catherine A. Fagan. As well as, many nieces and nephews and their families. She is survived by her dear sister Catherine Mitchell, her brothers Charles and Roy Mitchell. Predeceased by her brother Arthur Mitchell. AnnaMay's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the dedicated nurses and staff of the VNA Assisted Living facility (Alewife Brook Park) and Courtyard Care Center (Medford) for their kindness, compassion, and respect shown at all times; to her dear friends Dolly and Diane, who were so devoted in their friendship and lovingly stood by her during her journey. A Celebration of Life Mass to honor AnnaMay's life is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Grace Parish, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions in Anna M. Norton's memory may be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or on-line at . Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
