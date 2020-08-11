Murphy, Anna, age 95 passed away suddenly at home on July 31, 2020. She was born and raised in South Boston "Southie". She was the last surviving child of Peter J. and Mary A. (Canavan) Murphy. She was the loving sister to the late Peter J., Thomas F., Joseph P. Murphy and Veronica Barrett, and sister-in law to Carol Murphy. Mother of the late Thomas P. Murphy. Survived by daughter Anne M. Litterio and her husband Salvatore. Grandmother of Donna M. Litterio, Michael S. Litterio, Kimberley A.
Miller and her husband Matthew, Thomas Flaherty and his wife Stephanie. She was known as Nana Pusta to her 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Anna leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In her younger days she was a waitress for many years at the Hotel Kenmore where she befriended many politicians, professional sports players and businessmen. Her reputation preceded her and she was an icon working at Dorgan's and Kelly's Cork and Bull. She retired from Boston's City Hall after a number of years working in the Births, Deaths and Marriages department. You could find her graceful penmanship on many birth certificates. Anna was known as a hard working single parent, dedicated, loving mother and grandmother. You could find Anna doing a little Irish Jig while listening to her beloved Irish music. She delighted in playing the piano for all her grandchildren. On sunny days you could find Anna sitting out in her beach chair sun bathing on the corner of Old Colony Ave and Patterson Way. If she wasn't there on the weekends, she was enjoying Sunday drives with her family or spending summer weekends down the cape at the Irish Village. A member on the committee for South Boston World War II Memorial. She a lovable member of Southie, know to have a big-heart to all. Her smiling "Irish Eyes" could tell you how she felt about you. As Anna would say "See You When the Wind Shifts" or "C'est La Vie". Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Tuesday (TODAY) August 11th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Wednesday, August 12th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Anna may be made Alzheimer's Association
of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452