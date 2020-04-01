|
|
age 91 passed away on March 28, 2020. A lifelong resident of South Boston. She was the loving wife of late John J. Reilly Sr. Beloved father of Mary T. Reilly of South Boston, Deborah A. Reilly of Raynham, Kathleen Reilly of South Boston, Ann Marie Jajka and her husband Bill of Weymouth, Michael F. Reilly of South Boston and the late John J. Reilly Jr. Loving grandmother of Dennis J Hogan and his wife Caitlin of Plymouth, Jillian Yebba, Patrick Reilly, Shawna and Thomas Jajka, and Dylan Reilly. Great grandmother of Chris, Molly and Jason. Daughter of the late Michael and Delia (Flaherty) McDonough. Sister of the Thomas, Michael and Mary. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Theresa was an avid Boston Sports Fan, loved reading and watching her game shows. She had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her and loved her. Funeral Service and Interment will be private
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 1, 2020