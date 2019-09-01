Boston Herald Notices
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
320 Hanover St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Anna (D'Amato) Ventresca Notice
of Boston's North End passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mario Ventresca. Adored mother of Sandra Ventresca and her husband Giovanni De Dona of Medford, Lisa Ventresca of the North End and the late Domenic Ventresca and his surviving spouse Rachel of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of Mario, Domenic and David Ventresca, and Stephen Papa. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be receiving visitors on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston. Parking attendants at front door. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. To join procession to church, please be at funeral home by 9am. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to: St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. For online condolence and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com

Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
