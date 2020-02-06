|
|
Of So. Boston surrounded by her loving family Jan 28, 2020. Beloved Mother of Seanna Clancy of Boston and Noreen Clancy of South Boston. Devoted Grandmother of Stephen Beck and Dear Great Grandmother of Jade and John Beck of Boston. Loving sister to the late Maureen Kozlowski, Eleanor McNeil, and Marguerite McIntire. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Monica's Church in South Boston on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
View the online memorial for ANNE L., CLANCY (FURBER)
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 6, 2020