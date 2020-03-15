|
In Mission Hill on March 13, 2020. Loving mother of the late Mitchell Gomez. Devoted sister of Allen Slavin and his wife Kathy of Dedham, Maryellen Page of Brookline and the late Kenneth Slavin, Sr., and James Slavin. Cherished aunt Eric and Scott Page, A.J., Brian, Chrissy, Sean, Kim Slavin and the late Kenneth Slavin, Jr. Also survived by many grand nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline Wednesday morning at 9:00 followed by a Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church" at 10:00.
Visiting hours will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 – 7:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, So. Walpole, MA. 02071 www.fisherhouseboston.org
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2020