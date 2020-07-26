of Dover MA, passed away on July 21st, 2020. Beloved wife of John E. Soraghan for 48 years. Loving sister of Ellen Cowger of CA, Margaret Kelly of Galway, Ireland and Michael Walsh of Milton. Anne was also predeceased by Patrick, Dennis, Mary, Theresa, and Stephen. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and Boston University. Anne joined the Army Nurse Corp. and was stationed at Brooke Army Hospital, the Presidio and the 279th Station Hospital in Berlin, Germany. She taught at MGH School of Nursing RN Program, Shattuck Hospital and Newton Wellesley Hospital staff education. Anne was the past president of the Women's Overseas Service League, Boston Chapter.She was active with the Irish Cultural Centre in Canton and had a wonderful sense of humor.Due to the current health concerns, Anne's funeral services and interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or the Irish Cultural Centre, 200 New Boston Dr. Canton, MA 02021.Holden-Dunn-Lawler