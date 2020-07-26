1/1
Anne W. (Walsh) Soraghan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Dover MA, passed away on July 21st, 2020. Beloved wife of John E. Soraghan for 48 years. Loving sister of Ellen Cowger of CA, Margaret Kelly of Galway, Ireland and Michael Walsh of Milton. Anne was also predeceased by Patrick, Dennis, Mary, Theresa, and Stephen. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and Boston University. Anne joined the Army Nurse Corp. and was stationed at Brooke Army Hospital, the Presidio and the 279th Station Hospital in Berlin, Germany. She taught at MGH School of Nursing RN Program, Shattuck Hospital and Newton Wellesley Hospital staff education. Anne was the past president of the Women's Overseas Service League, Boston Chapter.

She was active with the Irish Cultural Centre in Canton and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Due to the current health concerns, Anne's funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or the Irish Cultural Centre, 200 New Boston Dr. Canton, MA 02021.

Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Anne W. (Walsh) Soraghan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
7813260074
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
July 25, 2020
On behalf of the members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2498, Needham, I want to express our sadness at the loss of Ann. She attended many of our events at the Post, and she a delight. She served her country in difficult times. Our hearts are sad for our comrade, Jack and all of Ann's friends and family.

Thomas Keating, Chaplain
VFW Post 2498
Needham, MA.
Thomas Keating
Family Friend
July 25, 2020
Dear Jack, Michael & Mary, Anne Geraghty, Thomas & John G
I am so sorry for your loss. Anne will be remembered for her love & laughter & for being the special nurse of Upper Canton Avenue for all of the kids growing up. Anne has left us with many wonderful memories.

Love to all.
Nancy Wifholm
Nancy Wifholm
July 24, 2020
Our sister was a kind, thoughtful, generous, and caring person. She must have kept a: "Laughter is good medicine" file beside her phone because when I called she was always ready to dispense some words of wisdom or her latest joke. She had an infectious laugh.

Margaet and I were lucky to have Sister Anne.

-Ellen Cowger, sister
Ellen Cowger
Sister
July 24, 2020
Our sister was a kind, thoughtful, generous and caring person. She must have kept a: "Laughter is good medicine" file beside her phone because when I called she was always ready to dispense some words of wisdom or her latest joke. She had an infectious laugh.

Margaret and I were lucky to have Sister Anne.
Ellen Cowger
Sister
July 24, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Jack, Michael and Mary, Queenie, Margaret and extended family. Anne will be fondly remembered in Kiltulla.
Marie Kelly
July 24, 2020
Jack, thinking of you at this lonely time. Anne could certainly brighten up any occasion. Our thoughts are with you. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.
Brendan Kelly
July 24, 2020
Jack, we are so sorry for your loss. Anne was a wonderful person and she will truly be missed by all.
Doug, Jana and Grace
Friend
July 24, 2020
We enjoyed meeting Anne at the Irish Cultural Center.
She was always warm and welcoming.
Anne always had a great joke or story to brighten your day.
May she Rest in Peace
Jane and Paul McGuire
Friend
July 23, 2020
She always said we're here for a short time and not for a long time, so we better have a good time!. Given her omnipresent smile, she lived it too! So long to my terrific Aunt Anne. May God bless her soul and may his countenance shine upon her for eternity.
Ted English
Family
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to Jack, Anne G., Mike & Mary and all the Soraghan family on your loss. Anne was a wonderful woman and I will cherish my memories of her and all her jokes, she loved life and was so kind to everyone she would meet. May she rest in peace.
Love,
Maureen
Maureen Lenihan
Friend
July 23, 2020
Gratitude Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
Hi Jack and Mike and Family ,so sorry to hear about your loss of Anne . I always enjoyed seeing you and Anne at the Family gatherings and Irish Cultural Center .
She will be surely missed and always had a welcome smile and humor. She gave great care and guidance of us kids growing up in Milton !
Deepest Sympathies
Bob ,Stephanie and Fallon Family
Bob and Stephanie and Family Fallon
Family Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss Jack,it was always great to meet up with Anne on my trips to Boston,it was always going to be a fun day out,she had a wonderful. Sense of humor and always in a good mood.i will miss that a lot if ever I have another trip to Boston,Rest In Peace Anne I will miss you a lot.love Bridie
Bridie Walsh
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved