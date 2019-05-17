|
|
88, of Revere, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Eugene and Ida (Pagliarulo) Ciasullo. Beloved wife of the late Francis Galvin. Loving mother of the late Thomas Galvin, Diane Albano and Michael Galvin. Adored grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 8. Caring sister of Mary Puopolo and the late Phyllis Villani and Nicholas Ciasullo. Also survived by her two daughter-in-laws and many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Annette’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Monday, May 20th from 10AM to 12PM followed by a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at Noon. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.Vazza Funeral HomeREVERE 1-800-252-1127 http://www.lastingmemories.com/annette-m-ciasullo-galvin
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2019