of Reading, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at her home. Born in Reading, she is the daughter of the late Manuel and Nora (Desmond) Camacho.
Annmarie was a lifelong resident of Reading and graduate of Reading Memorial High School. Annmarie started her working career at Transitron in Wakefield, where she met her husband Bill. Later worked at Analogic and Medical Parameters. She was the co-founder of Creative Arts for Kids; an after school program she had great pride in and Annmarie was also the co-organizer of the Reading Parker Junior High Pep Squad. She enjoyed traveling with her family, camping, being in the White Mountains, by the ocean and experiencing what the world had to offer, including lots of online Amazon gift shopping. Ann was often on facebook, saving the world, one post at a time. Fall was Annmarie's favorite time of year. She made sure to take in all of the foliage. She was a devote Catholic and member of St. Agnes Church.
Her greatest joy came from her family. Annmarie was a devoted mother to her five children, a loving grandmother to her grandchildren and great granddaughter and also like a second mother to many. Her home was an open door to not only her own children, but their friends. She spent many days with her family at the Wakefield Lake. You could always count on her to give advice, listen and love unconditionally. Annmarie was the matriarch and center of her family. She will truly be missed by every life she touched and cared for.
She is the devoted mother of Valerie Martin and her husband James, Michele Devir and her husband Stephen, James Brissenden and his wife Debbie, Kathleen Sullivan and the late David Brissenden. Cherished grandmother of Justin Hutchinson, Melissa Gaw, Darion Summers and her fiancé Faycal Benfeddoul, Taylor Martin and her fiancé Jeffrey Stockwell Jr., Tyler Brissenden and girlfriend Bre Paquette, Alex and Nicholas Devir, Jessi and Amanda Brissenden, Aiden and Brady Sullivan and Ryan Crichton. Beloved great grandmother of Emiliana "Milly" McKinney. Loving sister of Martin Camacho and his wife Pam and the late Desmond Camacho and his wife Roseanne. Loving aunt to Cara and Kelsey Camacho, Beth Rosekrans, Richard, Louise, Meghan and Robert Bruce. Beloved sister-in-law of Margaret Mulcahy and Mary Rose Bruce and longtime friend of John Fitzmeyer. She also leaves April Robicheau and Rachelle Gadowski, who were like her own children, along with many wonderful friends.
A Funeral Mass Celebrating Annmarie's Life will be held at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading on Monday, October 19th at 10:30am.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Annmarie's Family at the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., Reading on Sunday, October 18th from 2 to 6pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available.
Due to state regulations for Covid 19, masks must be worn at all times while in the funeral home and we are allowed up to a 40% capacity at any time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Annmarie's Memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205.
