Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Revere, MA
View Map
Anthony Ciulla Notice
75, of Revere, formerly of Everett, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Cherished son of the late Ignatius and Lucia (Bono) Ciulla. Beloved husband of the late Rita (Tecci) Ciulla. Loving father of Lauren Laidlaw and Karen Ciulla and her husband Alexis Vila Moret. Loving father-in-law of Matthew Laidlaw. Adored grandfather of Anthony and Olivia Laidlaw and Max and Maia Vila Moret. Caring brother of Lillian Ortisi and her husband Frank, Michael Ciulla and the late Leo Ciulla and his surviving wife Hazel. Caring brother-in-law of Ann Viarella, Frances Christie and her husband James, Gloria Trentini and her husband Robert and Salvatore Tecci and his wife Denise. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Family and friends will honor Anthony's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Friday, November 1st from 4PM to 8PM and again at 11AM Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 12PM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. Donations may be made in Anthony's memory to the 78 Liberty St. Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
