64, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Danvers. Born in Fort Benning, Georgia, he was the son of Rose (Lavorante) DiPietro of Peabody and the late Anthony J. DiPietro Sr. He was raised in Peabody, graduated from Peabody High School, class of 1974 and attended Bridgewater State College and Boston State College.
A carpenter by trade for the past forty-five years, Tony had been employed as a finish carpenter for the General Electric Company in Lynn until time of his retirement in 2017. He had also owed and operated his own businesses, JMD Construction and Jade Construction.
A creative and artistic person, Tony enjoyed photography, art and building anything out of wood. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Joanie DiPietro of Peabody, a son, Anthony F. DiPietro of Florida, two grandchildren, Adrian and Lyla Gibson, his former spouses, Mimi DiPietro of Byfield and Lisa J. DiPietro of Peabody, a sister, Rosemary Stankiewicz and her husband, Kevin of Peabody, a brother, Mark DiPietro and his wife, Melinda of Keene, NH and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Donna DiPietro.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Burial in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to www.artfeeds.org. (a charity for art resources for children). For directions and online condolences please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 29, 2019