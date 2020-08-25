1/1
Anthony J. "Prince Spaghetti Boy" Martignetti
- Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth E. (Ubri) Martignetti. Loving father of Anthony Martignetti of New Jersey. Beloved son of Raffaele and Carmela (D'Alelio) Martignetti of West Roxbury. Devoted brother of Angelo Martignettiof Lynn, Andy Martignetti and his wife Suzy of Dedham, Michelle Knorring and her husband Peter of Buzzard's Bay. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Longtime Associate Court Officer, Dedham District Court.

Visiting hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St. West Roxbury on Thursday, August 27th from 3-7pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, August 28th at 9am, Followed by a private Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church at 10am (maximum church capacity 80 people due to Covid-19 restrictions) Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com.

View the online memorial for Martignetti Anthony J "Prince Spaghetti Boy"

Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral
09:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family of Anthony Martignetti from the family of Marie and George Crawford,
August 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Anthony Martignetti for their loss. I met Anthony many years ago when we worked together at the Brooke Courthouse and many years later at Dedham District Court. He was a great guy and will truly be missed. May he forever rest in peace.

Leon Dubose
Leon Dubose
August 24, 2020
Be at peace, Anthony.
One of your teachers from St. Mary's HS
August 24, 2020
May you Rest In Peace my friend you always had that great smile never to be forgotten many laughs
Maureen Shaughnessy
Friend
August 24, 2020
ANTHONY REST IN PEACE. YOUR FRIEND MIKE MORRILL. WE HAD SOME GREAT TIMES AT STOP AND SHOP WAREHOUSE AND BJ'S.
Michael Morrill
August 24, 2020
Anthony was not only a friend but, my dad and special needs brothers landlord for many years on Spring Valley. He treated them like family and was always so sweet to my daughter's(giving candy). I will miss him and always remember when I saw him he'd say "Hi honey". RIP Anthony
Martha Devaney
Friend
