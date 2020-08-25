- Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth E. (Ubri) Martignetti. Loving father of Anthony Martignetti of New Jersey. Beloved son of Raffaele and Carmela (D'Alelio) Martignetti of West Roxbury. Devoted brother of Angelo Martignettiof Lynn, Andy Martignetti and his wife Suzy of Dedham, Michelle Knorring and her husband Peter of Buzzard's Bay. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Longtime Associate Court Officer, Dedham District Court.
Visiting hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St. West Roxbury on Thursday, August 27th from 3-7pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, August 28th at 9am, Followed by a private Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church at 10am (maximum church capacity 80 people due to Covid-19 restrictions) Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com
