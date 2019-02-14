|
|
PEREZ After a brief illness at 78, Anthony J. of Boston’s North End on February 6, 2019 Beloved son of the late Vicente and Josephine Perez. Husband of the late Rita (Procopio). Devoted father of Anthony J. and his wife Dena of Saugus and Philip of New Hampshire.Dear brother of Jeanette of the North End, Marie Ciccolella and her husband Frank of Tewksbury and Richard and his wife Jacqueline of the North End and the late Dolores Ricciardi. Joseph. Helen Cammarata, Rose Bruno, Josephine Bollettiero-Taglieri, Vincent, John, Frank, and Patrick. Anthony also leaves more than 100 nieces, nephews, grand, great and great great nieces and nephews as well as many dear cousins and friends. Family and friends are respectfully invited to join in the celebration of a Funeral Mass at St. Stephens Church on Hanover St. in Boston on Saturday, February 16 ,at 10:30 a.m. Family will receive visitors at 9:45 a.m.. The Perez family would like to thank Dr. William E. Kormos for the many years of care he provided to Anthony, his excellent care and compassion will always be appreciated.
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019