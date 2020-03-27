Boston Herald Notices
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
(603) 798-3050
Service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside Services will take place privately.
Anthony J. Pinto Notice
of Concord, NH formerly of Barnstead, NH, March 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Joann (Dryden) Pinto. Father of Anthony Pinto II and his wife Marie of Concord, NH, Robert Pinto and his wife Christine of Barnstead, NH, Scott Pinto and his wife Tara of Pittsfield, NH and Greg Pinto and his wife Betty of Stewartstown, NH. Grandfather to Meghan, Jordyn, Seth, Gage, Catherine, Dustin, Crystal, and the late Andrea. Great Grandfather to Scarlet, Gabriel, Avery, Oliver, Aeris and Abel. Brother of Ron Pinto of Arlington, Eileen Alberino of Medford, and Rita Almeida of Weymouth. Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, Graveside Services will take place privately. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral Home in Epsom, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
