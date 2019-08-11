|
|
Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, August 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret R. (Izzo) Cieri. Son of the late Domenic and Theresa (Basillio) Cieri. Loving father of Anthony Cieri Jr. and his wife Rachel of Saugus, Kim Waugh and her husband Joseph of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Anthony III, Domenic, Nicholas, & Michael. Dear brother of Marie Casale of Peabody, Josephine Emar of Saugus. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., SAUGUS, at 10 a.m. Late Vietnam U.S. Veteran. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
View the online memorial for Anthony Joseph Cieri
Published in Boston Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019