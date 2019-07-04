|
HAVERHILL - age 92, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was the husband of the late Margaret (Bell) Grande, who passed away in April of 2005.
Born on March 14, 1927, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Marabella) Grande. Following Anthony's education, he entered the United States Army and served during World War II. After his time in the service, he owned and operated his own heating and ventilation business, "Grande Refrigeration", for 20 years, until his retirement.
In his free time, Anthony enjoyed woodworking, and particularly loved making small furniture. He also loved Boston sports, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. Having lunch with his family and friends was something Anthony did often, and the memories made spending time with him then will be cherished always.
Anthony is survived by his beloved son, Anthony L. Grande, Jr. and his wife Delia of Spring, TX; his four grandchildren, Nicole Marie Grande of TX, Justin Anthony Grande of TX, James Connell of FL, and Michael Connell of Dracut; his eleven great-grandchildren; his three siblings, Florence Brennan of Dracut, Thomas Grande and his wife Marie of Arlington, and Carol Irvine of Cambridge, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Anthony was the father of the late Lynda Grande, who passed on April 8, 2014. He was also the brother of the late Dominic Grande.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, July 5 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Anthony's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Anthony's honor to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA, 01701 or at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 4, 2019